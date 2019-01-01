-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66525Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66525Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Your character will love feeling the wind on her face as she glides through the air.
Swing Poses for Genesis 8 Female comes with 20 delightful poses for the genesis females to ride a Swing, feeling excitement and joy from a simple childhood pleasure.
Get Swing Poses for Genesis 8 Female for your next render.
Swing Not included.
What's Included and Features
- Swing Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 20 Full Body Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Swing Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)