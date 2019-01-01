-
SKU:66255
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
This Swedish Apartment's interior offers a casual elegance that is both intimate and stylish.
Enjoy design that creates a cozy atmosphere — this apartment presents a perfect backdrop in the simple and simply beautiful Swedish style.
Swedish Apartment comes with lots of domestic props, and large windows placed in the living room light the space beautifully.
What's Included and Features
- Swedish Apartment (.DUF)
- Swedish Apartment Full Preload Set:
- All doors can be opened with limits
- SA Bathroom Door
- SA Bed
- SA Bowl
- SA Carpet
- SA Ceiling
- SA Chair 01
- SA Chair 02
- SA Chair 03
- SA Chopping Board
- SA Cloth 01
- SA Cloth 02
- SA Condiments
- SA Dining Table
- SA Door Bed
- SA Floor
- SA Hanger
- SA Item 01
- SA Item 02
- SA Kitchen Counter
- SA Kitchen Utensil
- SA Lampshade
- SA Light
- SA Main Door
- SA Mortar Pestle
- SA Pillow
- SA Round Table
- SA Side Table
- SA Sofa
- SA Table
- SA Tray
- SA Vanity Mirror
- SA Vase 01
- SA Vase 02
- SA Wall 01
- SA Wall 02
- SA Wall 03
- SA Wall 04
- SA Wall 05
- SA Wall 06
- SA Wall 07
- SA Wall 08
- SA Wall 09
- SA Washing Machine
- Swedish Apartment Full Preload Set:
- Textures Include
- 39 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (280 x 280 to 3000 x 3000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Swedish Apartment (.DUF)