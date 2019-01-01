Stylish Watches for Genesis 8 Female(s) give you four stylish wrist watches for your 3D characters based on Genesis 8 Female. Many of them are supported by custom morphs and the rest are supported via auto-follow.

All of the watches come with two versions, one for each arm. Full Iray Materials presets are provided as well as shaders that will allow you to customize the watches to your preferred look.

Watches have movable parts allowing you to rotate hours, minutes and second hands around the dial.