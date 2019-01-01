-
SKU:67079
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Stylish Watches for Genesis 8 Female(s) give you four stylish wrist watches for your 3D characters based on Genesis 8 Female. Many of them are supported by custom morphs and the rest are supported via auto-follow.
All of the watches come with two versions, one for each arm. Full Iray Materials presets are provided as well as shaders that will allow you to customize the watches to your preferred look.
Watches have movable parts allowing you to rotate hours, minutes and second hands around the dial.
What's Included and Features
- Stylish Watches for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF):
- 4 Watches for the Left Arm
- 4 Watches for the Right Arm
- Supported Morphs:
- Body Builder Details
- Body Builder Size
- Body Size
- Emaciated
- Fitness Details
- Fitness size
- Heavy
- Height
- Pear Figure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Karysa 8
- Kaylee 8
- Sakura 8
- Aiko 8
- Alexandra 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Gabriela 8
- Girl 8
- Kala 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Penny 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Victoria 8
- Additional morphs supported by auto-follow
- Posing Morphs:
- Hours
- Minutes
- Seconds
- Materials Options:
- 10 Color Presets for Watches 1, 2 and 3 (for a total of 30 presets)
- 12 Color Presets for Watch 4
- Shader Presets:
- 4 Cabochons
- 10 Gemstones
- 10 Leather
- 7 Metals
- 2 Brushed and Polished Metal Options
- 1 Pearl
- 3 Rubber
- Textures:
- 11 Texture maps including Diffuse, Bump, Normal and Specular maps (191 x 191 to 512 x 512)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
