-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66585Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66585Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
These stony surfaces are great for floors and walls, indoor and outdoor, and objects, but are also ready for game design!
The Shaders in Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets and Merchant Resource are based on seamless HD textures (4096 x 4096) with 7 bump, 7 glossiness and 6 tiling presets included to easily adjust the surface.
You can manually change the Bump/Normal Map, Tiling and Glossiness settings to any value to meet your requirements. This product is also a merchant resource — refer to the ReadMe on how it may be used as one.
What's Included and Features
- Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets: (.DUF)
- 20 Iray Shader Presets
- 7 Bump Presets
- 7 Glossiness Presets
- 6 Tiling Presets
- Textures Include:
- 60 Diffuse, Bump, and Normal Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets: (.DUF)