Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets and Merchant Resource

  • $19.95
    SKU:66585
    Artist:
    SF-Design
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    These stony surfaces are great for floors and walls, indoor and outdoor, and objects, but are also ready for game design!

    The Shaders in Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets and Merchant Resource are based on seamless HD textures (4096 x 4096) with 7 bump, 7 glossiness and 6 tiling presets included to easily adjust the surface.

    You can manually change the Bump/Normal Map, Tiling and Glossiness settings to any value to meet your requirements.  This product is also a merchant resource refer to the ReadMe on how it may be used as one.

    What's Included and Features

    • Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets: (.DUF)
      • 20 Iray Shader Presets
      • 7 Bump Presets
      • 7 Glossiness Presets
      • 6 Tiling Presets
    • Textures Include:
      • 60 Diffuse, Bump, and Normal Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

