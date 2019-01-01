These stony surfaces are great for floors and walls, indoor and outdoor, and objects, but are also ready for game design!

The Shaders in Stone Floors and Walls Shader Presets and Merchant Resource are based on seamless HD textures (4096 x 4096) with 7 bump, 7 glossiness and 6 tiling presets included to easily adjust the surface.

You can manually change the Bump/Normal Map, Tiling and Glossiness settings to any value to meet your requirements. This product is also a merchant resource — refer to the ReadMe on how it may be used as one.