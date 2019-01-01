Stockings and Socks Fashion for Genesis 8 Female

-
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Product use Geoshell system so your stockings or socks will be perfect with all genesis 8 Morphs.
For diferrent render styles : fashion, glamour, gothic, Halloween...
Product containts 4 different size of stockings and socks.
- Long stockings
- Short stockings
- Long Socks
- Short socks
6 Different trans styles with 4 sizes with 24 total trans maps.
19 Colors for trans styles.
6 Different knitting colors with 4 sizes too.
What's Included and Features
- Stockings & Socks Fashion(.DUF) (geoshell)
- 24 trans Styles
- 19 colors
- 24 knitting
- Textures Include:
- 73 Texture, Transparency, Roughness, and Normal maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer