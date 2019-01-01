Loading...
Stockings and Socks Fashion for Genesis 8 Female

Stockings and Socks Fashion for Genesis 8 Female

    • Stockings and Socks Fashion for Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, Nathy, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65053
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Nathy
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Product use Geoshell system so your stockings or socks will be perfect with all genesis 8 Morphs.
    For diferrent render styles : fashion, glamour, gothic, Halloween...

    Product containts 4 different size of stockings and socks.

    • Long stockings
    • Short stockings
    • Long Socks
    • Short socks

    6 Different trans styles with 4 sizes with 24 total trans maps.

    19 Colors for trans styles.

    6 Different knitting colors with 4 sizes too.

     

    What's Included and Features

    • Stockings & Socks Fashion(.DUF) (geoshell)
      • 24 trans Styles
      • 19 colors
      • 24 knitting
    • Textures Include:
      • 73 Texture, Transparency, Roughness, and Normal maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

