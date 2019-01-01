-
Meet Sterling, an elegant and regal girl. She is pretty and sporty with her sun-kissed skin tone and loads of options, including custom asymmetry for a more realistic look.
Sterling HD for Genesis 8 Female comes with lots of options to play with, different skin tones, a variety of makeups and HD skin.
Her features include:
- Custom HD Head and Body
- Genesis 8 Female Only
- Asymmetry preset for face
- Go with or without brows... No Brow Face and LIE No Brow
- Skin is detailed out through substance painter. Micro textures for lovely closeup detail.
- 4 color tints to get the right skin color cast
- Some of my outfits can be revealing so I always include an alternative torso with no nipples/anatomical elements for creating "safe for work" imagery on transparent and risque clothing.
- use as much eyeliner as you want... 3 LIE or Overlay options. I like to use these in combination.
- 10 makeups, 18 Lipsticks and 18 Nails
- 19 Lipsticks/Nails/Full Makeup presets
- Lipsticks and Nails have different glossy levels.Get fashionable with the options.
- 9 Iris colors with options to make it darker, 4 eyelashes,10 overly eyelash colors.
- The fibermesh brows are designed to blend with the default brows textures. I recommend that you do as I do, use them in combination with the base texture for the best look. There a 10 eyebrow colors to play around, both everyday and festive fun colors.
What's Included and Features
- Sterling HD for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- Sterling HD Character Preset
- Full Body Apply/Remove
- Asymmetry Apply/Remove
- Long Lashes Apply/Remove
- Oval Nails Apply/Remove
- Square Nails Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipple Apply/Remove
- Toggle Subdivision
- Sterling Fibermesh Eyebrows
- 10 Eyebrow Color Textures
- Material Options:
- Base Skin
- Anatomical Elements
- Base Skin - Youth Friendly
- 03 Bump Settings
- Normals Apply/Remove
- 03 Translucency Settings
- 4 Skin Tint Options
- No Brow Face Mat
- No Brow LIE Mat
- 3Delight Preset
- 10 Makeup + Natural Face
- 03 LIE Eyeliners
- 03 Overlay Eyeliners
- 10 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 07 Favorite Lip Colors
- 03 Lip Gloss Settings
- 11 Nail Designs + Natural Nails
- 07 Favorite Nail Colors
- 03 Nail Gloss Settings
- 11 Full Makeup Presets
- 07 Lips and Nail only Presets
- 09 Eye Colors
- 04 Overlay Eyelash Colors
- 04 Eyelash Styles
- Textures Include:
- 118 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer