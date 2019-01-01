Loading...
Sterling HD for Genesis 8 Female

      NEW
    SKU:66093
    Artist:
    Lyoness
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Sterling, an elegant and regal girl. She is pretty and sporty with her sun-kissed skin tone and loads of options, including custom asymmetry for a more realistic look.

    Sterling HD for Genesis 8 Female comes with lots of options to play with, different skin tones, a variety of makeups and HD skin.

    Her features include:

    • Custom HD Head and Body
    • Genesis 8 Female Only
    • Asymmetry preset for face
    • Go with or without brows... No Brow Face and LIE No Brow
    • Skin is detailed out through substance painter. Micro textures for lovely closeup detail.
    • 4 color tints to get the right skin color cast
    • Some of my outfits can be revealing so I always include an alternative torso with no nipples/anatomical elements for creating "safe for work" imagery on transparent and risque clothing.
    • use as much eyeliner as you want... 3 LIE or Overlay options. I like to use these in combination.
    • 10 makeups, 18 Lipsticks and 18 Nails
    • 19 Lipsticks/Nails/Full Makeup presets
    • Lipsticks and Nails have different glossy levels.Get fashionable with the options.
    • 9 Iris colors with options to make it darker, 4 eyelashes,10 overly eyelash colors.
    • The fibermesh brows are designed to blend with the default brows textures. I recommend that you do as I do, use them in combination with the base texture for the best look. There a 10 eyebrow colors to play around, both everyday and festive fun colors.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sterling HD for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • Sterling HD Character Preset
      • Full Body Apply/Remove
      • Asymmetry Apply/Remove
      • Long Lashes Apply/Remove 
      • Oval Nails Apply/Remove 
      • Square Nails Apply/Remove
      • Navel Apply/Remove
      • Nipple Apply/Remove
      • Toggle Subdivision
    • Sterling Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • 10 Eyebrow Color Textures
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements
      • Base Skin - Youth Friendly
      • 03 Bump Settings
      • Normals Apply/Remove
      • 03 Translucency Settings
      • 4 Skin Tint Options
      • No Brow Face Mat
      • No Brow LIE Mat
      • 3Delight Preset
      • 10 Makeup + Natural Face
      • 03 LIE Eyeliners
      • 03 Overlay Eyeliners
      • 10 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
      • 07 Favorite Lip Colors
      • 03 Lip Gloss Settings
      • 11 Nail Designs + Natural Nails
      • 07 Favorite Nail Colors
      • 03 Nail Gloss Settings
      • 11 Full Makeup Presets
      • 07 Lips and Nail only Presets
      • 09 Eye Colors
      • 04 Overlay Eyelash Colors
      • 04 Eyelash Styles
    • Textures Include:
      • 118 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

