SKU:66065
Details
Explore the geometric beauty of Stepwell!
This richly textured environment set is inspired by the stepwells of northern India, and features an organized network of steps leading down to the well, and also includes water vases, gazebos, and palm trees.
Stepwell comes with 7 additional Camera Presets and tons of textures for authenticity. Get Stepwell for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Stepwell (.DUF)
- Stepwell preload
- Zero Props:
- Stepwell - Gazebo
- Stepwell - Palm Tree
- Stepwell - Vase
- Material Options:
- Stepwell - Gazebo
- Stepwell - Palm Tree
- Stepwell - Vase
- Hierarchical Material Preset:
- Stepwell - H. Mat. Preset
- 7 Camera Presets:
- Stepwell - Camera 01
- Stepwell - Camera 02
- Stepwell - Camera 03
- Stepwell - Camera 04
- Stepwell - Camera 05
- Stepwell - Camera 06
- Stepwell - Camera 07
- Textures Include:
- 80 Color, Normal, Roughness, Metallic, Opacity Maps (256 x 1024 to 5616 x 3744)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
