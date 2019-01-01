-
SKU:66991Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
The scene of action on any spaceship, the Bridge of spaceships is the control center, captain's domain, and where the most exciting things happen. Now you can capture all of the drama of interstellar scenes with the Starship Bridge.
This astounding environment has carefully crafted details and looks and renders very realistically. Whether exploring the universe or just cruising in the galaxy, your characters (human and not) will love the ergonomics and technology of the Starship Bridge.
Includes Iray and 3Delight optimized versions.
What's Included and Features
- Starship Bridge: (.DUF)
- Separate Parts:
- Ashtray
- Backdrop
- Barrel
- 6 Cables
- 3 Cans
- Ceiling
- Ciggie
- 7 Consoles
- Cup
- 9 Lights
- 8 Monitors
- Overhead Props
- 4 Railings
- 3 Seats
- 4 Steps
- 4 Throttles
- 9 Walls
- 3 Wall Glasses
- Wall Panel
- Window
- 6 Floors
- Daz Studio Iray StarshipBridge Preset
- Daz Stuido 3Delight StarshipBridge Preset
- Camera Preset (Loads 12 Cameras)
- 12 Iray Render Presets
- Textures Include:
- 52 Texture, Metallic, Normal, and Roughness Maps (up to 4096x4096)
- Iray and 3Delight Versions
- Includes .OBJ Installer for use with other programs
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 General .OBJ Installer