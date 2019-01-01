-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66561Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66561Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Stand strong poses is a must-have for your tough, strong, imposing and empowered Genesis 8 Female characters.
Stand strong poses includes 20 poses so your characters can harness their inner strength.
Get Stand strong poses for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Stand Strong Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- 20 Full Poses for Genesis 8 Female
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Stand Strong Poses for Genesis 8 Female