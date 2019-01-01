Loading...
Stained Glass - Iray Shaders

    • Stained Glass - Iray Shaders in Resources and Add-ons, Shaders, Daz Studio, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66377
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Dimidrol
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Beautify your scene with Stained Glass - Iray Shaders!

    This pack of Shaders is an original way to decorate your windows, doors or any glass surfaces.

    Pack comes with 15 individual shaders, 10 Tiling Utilities, and 2 Opacity Options to help you to create the unique style for your project.

     

    What's Included and Features

    • Stained Glass - Iray Shaders:
      • 15 Stained Glass Shaders
      • 10 Tiling Utility Shaders
      • 2 Opacity options
    • Textures Include:
      • 47 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (2048 x 1778 to 2048 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)

