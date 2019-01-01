-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66377Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66377Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Beautify your scene with Stained Glass - Iray Shaders!
This pack of Shaders is an original way to decorate your windows, doors or any glass surfaces.
Pack comes with 15 individual shaders, 10 Tiling Utilities, and 2 Opacity Options to help you to create the unique style for your project.
What's Included and Features
- Stained Glass - Iray Shaders:
- 15 Stained Glass Shaders
- 10 Tiling Utility Shaders
- 2 Opacity options
- Textures Include:
- 47 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (2048 x 1778 to 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Stained Glass - Iray Shaders: