-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67023Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67023Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The pack that started it all returns in Spy Moves for Genesis 8. Seventeen separate motion-captured animations, along with their mirrored versions, will let your Genesis 8 figures play a leading role in your own spy-driven action film.
This pack comes with 17 different motion-captured animations, all optimized for Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 8 Female characters. All are ready to be applied with just a couple of clicks into your animated scene.
We have provided each animation in multiple formats:
- aniBlock
- .DUF
Special Feature: Chaining and Looping Animations
- Pistol Cocking will chain into Advancing Pistol Fire.
- Tied in Chair will chain into itself.
- Pistol Crabwalk Straight will chain into itself.
- Pistol Crabwalk Circular will chain into itself.
Special Feature: Three Motion Scene
- Spy Scene - Shooter, Spy Scene - Guard 1, and Spy Scene - Guard 2 are built to work together in a single scene.
Please note that all shown hand poses, props, and special effects are not included in this pack.
What's Included and Features
- Spy Moves For Genesis 8 (.DS, .DUF)
- Customized Animations and Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female
- aniBlocks:
- Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2
- Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2
- Fire And Advance 1 & 2
- Grenade Toss 1 & 2
- Pistol Cocking 1 & 2
- Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2
- Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2
- Pistol Through Door 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Guard 1 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Guard 2 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Shooter 1 & 2
- Tied in Chair 1 & 2
- Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2
- Villainous Laugh 1 & 2
- Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2
- Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2
- Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2
- Animated Poses (.DUF):
- Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2
- Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2
- Fire And Advance 1 & 2
- Grenade Toss 1 & 2
- Pistol Cocking 1 & 2
- Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2
- Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2
- Pistol Through Door 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Guard 1 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Guard 2 1 & 2
- Spy Scene & Shooter 1 & 2
- Tied in Chair 1 & 2
- Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2
- Villainous Laugh 1 & 2
- Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2
- Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2
- Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2
- Single Poses:
- Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2 - Frames 0 & 24
- Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2 - Frames 18 & 63
- Fire And Advance 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 20, & 43
- Grenade Toss 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 28, & 34
- Pistol Cocking 1 & 2 - Frame 20
- Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2 - Frames 59 & 194
- Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2 - Frames 67 & 117
- Pistol Through Door 1 & 2 - Frames 47, 69, 110, & 121
- Spy Scene - Guard 1 1 & 2 - Frames 40, 178, 214, & 399
- Spy Scene - Guard 2 1 & 2 - Frames 180, 194, 210, & 399
- Spy Scene - Shooter 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 158, & 254
- Tied in Chair 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 148, & 240
- Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2 - Frames 25, 33, 65, 87, & 173
- Villainous Laugh 1 & 2 - Frame 200
- Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2 - Frames 101, 136, & 147
- Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 36, & 39
- Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2 - Frames 63 & 133
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Level 19
- The Armory
- War Dog for Genesis
- CryoTube
- CryoEnvironment
- Morphing Pantyhose for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- The Streets of Tuscany
- Magnum 44 Pistol with Accessories
- Classic Side Part Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Aviva Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Bunker Tunnel
- H&C Weekend Casual Suit for Genesis 8 Male
- Military Tactical Weapons and Poses for Genesis 8
- Renegade Soldier Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Japanese Store Alley
- Urban Tactical SMG
- dForce Tepes Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- H&C Trench Coat Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Amazing Morphing Boots for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Carlos Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)