The pack that started it all returns in Spy Moves for Genesis 8. Seventeen separate motion-captured animations, along with their mirrored versions, will let your Genesis 8 figures play a leading role in your own spy-driven action film.

This pack comes with 17 different motion-captured animations, all optimized for Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 8 Female characters. All are ready to be applied with just a couple of clicks into your animated scene.

We have provided each animation in multiple formats:

aniBlock

.DUF

Special Feature: Chaining and Looping Animations

Pistol Cocking will chain into Advancing Pistol Fire.

Tied in Chair will chain into itself.

Pistol Crabwalk Straight will chain into itself.

Pistol Crabwalk Circular will chain into itself.

Special Feature: Three Motion Scene

Spy Scene - Shooter, Spy Scene - Guard 1, and Spy Scene - Guard 2 are built to work together in a single scene.

Please note that all shown hand poses, props, and special effects are not included in this pack.