Spy Moves For Genesis 8

Spy Moves For Genesis 8

  • $16.95
      NEW
    • $16.95
  • Details

    The pack that started it all returns in Spy Moves for Genesis 8. Seventeen separate motion-captured animations, along with their mirrored versions, will let your Genesis 8 figures play a leading role in your own spy-driven action film.

    This pack comes with 17 different motion-captured animations, all optimized for Genesis 8 Male and Genesis 8 Female characters. All are ready to be applied with just a couple of clicks into your animated scene.

    We have provided each animation in multiple formats:

    • aniBlock
    • .DUF

    Special Feature: Chaining and Looping Animations

    • Pistol Cocking will chain into Advancing Pistol Fire.
    • Tied in Chair will chain into itself.
    • Pistol Crabwalk Straight will chain into itself.
    • Pistol Crabwalk Circular will chain into itself.

    Special Feature: Three Motion Scene

    • Spy Scene - Shooter, Spy Scene - Guard 1, and Spy Scene - Guard 2 are built to work together in a single scene.

    Please note that all shown hand poses, props, and special effects are not included in this pack.

    What's Included and Features

    • Spy Moves For Genesis 8 (.DS, .DUF)
    • Customized Animations and Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female
    • aniBlocks:
      • Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2
      • Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2
      • Fire And Advance 1 & 2
      • Grenade Toss 1 & 2
      • Pistol Cocking 1 & 2
      • Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2
      • Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2
      • Pistol Through Door 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Guard 1 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Guard 2 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Shooter 1 & 2
      • Tied in Chair 1 & 2
      • Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2
      • Villainous Laugh 1 & 2
      • Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2
      • Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2
      • Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2
    • Animated Poses (.DUF):
      • Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2
      • Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2
      • Fire And Advance 1 & 2
      • Grenade Toss 1 & 2
      • Pistol Cocking 1 & 2
      • Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2
      • Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2
      • Pistol Through Door 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Guard 1 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Guard 2 1 & 2
      • Spy Scene & Shooter 1 & 2
      • Tied in Chair 1 & 2
      • Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2
      • Villainous Laugh 1 & 2
      • Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2
      • Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2
      • Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2
    • Single Poses:
      • Advancing Pistol Fire 1 & 2 - Frames 0 & 24
      • Duck Behind Corner 1 & 2 - Frames 18 & 63
      • Fire And Advance 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 20, & 43
      • Grenade Toss 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 28, & 34
      • Pistol Cocking 1 & 2 - Frame 20
      • Pistol Crabwalk Circular 1 & 2 - Frames 59 & 194
      • Pistol Crabwalk Straight 1 & 2 - Frames 67 & 117
      • Pistol Through Door 1 & 2 - Frames 47, 69, 110, & 121
      • Spy Scene - Guard 1 1 & 2 - Frames 40, 178, 214, & 399
      • Spy Scene - Guard 2 1 & 2 - Frames 180, 194, 210, & 399
      • Spy Scene - Shooter 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 158, & 254
      • Tied in Chair 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 148, & 240
      • Two Gun Mojo 1 & 2 - Frames 25, 33, 65, 87, & 173
      • Villainous Laugh 1 & 2 - Frame 200
      • Villainous Laugh The Fools 1 & 2 - Frames 101, 136, & 147
      • Walk Away Detonator 1 & 2 - Frames 0, 36, & 39
      • Walk Turn Shoot 1 & 2 - Frames 63 & 133

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

