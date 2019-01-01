-
SKU:65317Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
The Space Trotter Outfit fr Genesis 8 Male(s) is an outstanding set of garments and accessories for your character. The Space Trotter Outfit includes 11 garments and accessories with armor, belt, boots, coat, gloves, gun, holster, helmet, and spacesuit. All parts have five variety of fully combine-able textures. The coat has a bone structure that allows great mobility and versatility, and the set includes utility poses for the accessory!
The Space Trotter Outfit is perfect for your space, alien, invader, explorer, futuristic, cyberpunk, warrior or battle scene!
What's Included and Features
- Space Trotter Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Coat:
- Morph: Wide
- Morph: Wide Abd
- Morph: Wide Chest
- Morph: Wide BackLeft
- Morph: Wide BackRight
- Morph: Without Armor
- PoseControl: Up
- PoseControl: Right
- PoseControl: Left
- Armor
- Belt
- Gloves
- LeftBrace
- Boots
- Spacesuit
- RightBrace
- Gunholster
- Helmet
- Gun Pose:
- Gun Left Hand
Supported Shapes:
- Darius 8
- Lucas 8
- Owen 8
- Michel 8
- Christian 8
- Edward 8
- Elios 8
- Landon 8
- Lee 8
- Mr Woo 8
- Nix 8
- Ollie 8
- Sanjai 8
- The Brute 8
- Vladimir 8
- Material Options
- 5 Armor colors
- 5 Belt colors
- 5 Boots colors
- 5 Gloves colors
- 5 Coat colors
- 5 Holster colors
- 5 Gun colors
- 5 Helmet colors
- 1 LeftBrace colors
- 1 RightBrace colors
- 5 Spacesuit colors
- Textures Include:
- 53 Texture, Diffuse, Normal, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096 to 1024 x 1024)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer