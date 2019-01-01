Space Trotter Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)

The Space Trotter Outfit fr Genesis 8 Male(s) is an outstanding set of garments and accessories for your character. The Space Trotter Outfit includes 11 garments and accessories with armor, belt, boots, coat, gloves, gun, holster, helmet, and spacesuit. All parts have five variety of fully combine-able textures. The coat has a bone structure that allows great mobility and versatility, and the set includes utility poses for the accessory!

The Space Trotter Outfit is perfect for your space, alien, invader, explorer, futuristic, cyberpunk, warrior or battle scene!