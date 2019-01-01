Loading...
Space Traveller

    • Space Traveller in Places and Things, Structures, Cityscapes and Buildings, Sci-Fi, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66499
    Artist:
    Digitallab3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    This is the Space Traveller's headquarters!

    Space Traveller is a compact environment that features all of your expectations for a space station or those modular environments conjured by space mission movies and Science Fiction.

    Space Traveller comes with additional props like Space Suit, Bedding, Bed, and Pillow, Blankets, Closet, and more. Get it for your mission, space station, exploration or galactic renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Space Traveller (.DUF)
      • Space Traveller Complete Preload
      • Zero Props:
        • ST Bed Wall
        • ST Beddings
        • ST Blanket
        • ST Closet
        • ST Floor
        • ST Pillow
        • ST Roof
        • ST Space Suit
        • ST Table
        • ST Wall 1
        • ST Wall 2
        • ST Wall 3
      • Textures Include
        • 7 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (577 x 397 to 2048 x 2048)
      • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
      • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

