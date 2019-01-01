-
SKU:66499Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
This is the Space Traveller's headquarters!
Space Traveller is a compact environment that features all of your expectations for a space station or those modular environments conjured by space mission movies and Science Fiction.
Space Traveller comes with additional props like Space Suit, Bedding, Bed, and Pillow, Blankets, Closet, and more. Get it for your mission, space station, exploration or galactic renders.
What's Included and Features
- Space Traveller (.DUF)
- Space Traveller Complete Preload
- Zero Props:
- ST Bed Wall
- ST Beddings
- ST Blanket
- ST Closet
- ST Floor
- ST Pillow
- ST Roof
- ST Space Suit
- ST Table
- ST Wall 1
- ST Wall 2
- ST Wall 3
- Textures Include
- 7 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (577 x 397 to 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Space Traveller (.DUF)