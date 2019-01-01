Loading...
Space Gate

Space Gate

  • $18.95
    • Space Gate in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:64925
    Artist:
    Daz Originals petipet
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details


    Space Gate. A machine for creating an interspace portal to quickly move a spaceship from one star system to another. The design consists of a movable rotor to create a field of curvature of space, antennas, devices and fuel tanks. The portal funnel is included. Explore!

    What's Included and Features

    • Space Gate (DUF, data, CR2, OBJ):
      • Crater
      • Space Gate
      • Pre!_Load S Gate
    • Moveable Parts:
      • Movable Frames
      • Movable Rotor
      • Movable Antennas
      • Movable Plates
      • Movable Devices
      • Movable Boxes
    •  Textures:
      • 72 Texture, Normal, and Reflection maps (512 x 512 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

