-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:64925Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:64925Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Space Gate. A machine for creating an interspace portal to quickly move a spaceship from one star system to another. The design consists of a movable rotor to create a field of curvature of space, antennas, devices and fuel tanks. The portal funnel is included. Explore!
What's Included and Features
- Space Gate (DUF, data, CR2, OBJ):
- Crater
- Space Gate
- Pre!_Load S Gate
- Moveable Parts:
- Movable Frames
- Movable Rotor
- Movable Antennas
- Movable Plates
- Movable Devices
- Movable Boxes
- Textures:
- 72 Texture, Normal, and Reflection maps (512 x 512 up to 4096 x 4096)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Core Installer
- Space Gate (DUF, data, CR2, OBJ):