SKU:66937Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
SP Hair 009 is a fresh, wavy, easygoing hairstyle for the guys (Genesis 3 and 8).
This hairstyle comes with 15 realistic hair colors, lots of supported shapes, and makes every dude look fun and laid back!
Get it for your favorite Genesis 3 or 8 Male character.
What's Included and Features
- SP Hair 009 for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Supported Shapes
- Genesis 3 Male
- Dante 7
- Darius 7
- Elijah 7
- Gianni 7
- Guy 7
- Ivan 7
- Kenji 7
- Kimo 7
- Lee 7
- Leo 7
- Lucian 7
- Michael 7
- Tween Ryan 7
- Genesis 8 Male
- Christian 8
- Diego 8
- Landon 8
- Lee 8
- Michael 8
- Mr Woo 8
- Nix 8
- Ollie 8
- Sanjay 8
- Silas 8
- Yuzuru
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Genesis 3 Male
- 15 Material Options
- Textures Include
- 12 Texture, Bump, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: