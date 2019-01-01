Loading...
SP Hair 009 for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

SP Hair 009 for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

    SKU:66937
    Artist:
    Sarah Payne
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
    Install Types:

  • Details

    SP Hair 009 is a fresh, wavy, easygoing hairstyle for the guys (Genesis 3 and 8).

    This hairstyle comes with 15 realistic hair colors, lots of supported shapes, and makes every dude look fun and laid back!

    Get it for your favorite Genesis 3 or 8 Male character.

    What's Included and Features

    • SP Hair 009 for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • Supported Shapes
      • Genesis 3 Male
        • Dante 7
        • Darius 7
        • Elijah 7
        • Gianni 7
        • Guy 7
        • Ivan 7
        • Kenji 7
        • Kimo 7
        • Lee 7
        • Leo 7
        • Lucian 7
        • Michael 7
        • Tween Ryan 7
      • Genesis 8 Male
        • Christian 8
        • Diego 8
        • Landon 8
        • Lee 8
        • Michael 8
        • Mr Woo 8
        • Nix 8
        • Ollie 8
        • Sanjay 8
        • Silas 8
        • Yuzuru
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • 15 Material Options
    • Textures Include
      • 12 Texture, Bump, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

