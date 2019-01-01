-
SKU:66121Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Finally, the perfect, all-purpose ponytail!
SP Hair 008 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) comes with 15 hair colors, 6 scrunchie colors, and 17 style and movement morphs.
This classic hair is everything your female character needs, and will be your favorite go-to hair in no time!
What's Included and Features
- SP Hair 008 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- Adjust Position
- Bangs Move Left
- Bangs Move Right
- Bangs Move Up
- Curl Left
- Curl Right
- Curl Up
- Fatten
- Length
- Move Back Left
- Move Back Right
- Move Back Straight
- Move Back
- Move Left
- Move Right
- Over Shoulder Left
- Over Shoulder Right
- Supported Shapes:
- Genesis 3 Female:
- Aiko 7
- Arabella 7
- Bethanny 7
- Eva 7
- Genevieve 7
- Gia 7
- Girl 7
- Izabella 7
- Kalea 7
- Lilith 7
- Mei Lin 7
- Mika 7
- Monique 7
- Olympia 7
- Ophelia 7
- Rune 7
- Sunny 7
- Teen Josie 7
- Tween Julie 7
- Victoria 7
- Genesis 8 Female
- Aiko 8
- Babina 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gabriela 8
- Gia 8
- Jenni 8
- Kala 8
- Kanade 8
- Leisa 8
- Mabel 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Olympia 8
- Robyn 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Tika 8
- Victoria 8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Genesis 3 Female:
- Materials
- 15 Hair Colors
- 6 Scrunchie Colors
- Textures Include:
- 20 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
