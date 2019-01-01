Loading...
SP Hair 008 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)

  • $23.95
      NEW
    SKU:66121
    Artist:
    Sarah Payne
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Finally, the perfect, all-purpose ponytail!

    SP Hair 008 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s) comes with 15 hair colors, 6 scrunchie colors, and 17 style and movement morphs.

    This classic hair is everything your female character needs, and will be your favorite go-to hair in no time!

    What's Included and Features

    • SP Hair 008 for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
      • Adjust Position
      • Bangs Move Left
      • Bangs Move Right
      • Bangs Move Up
      • Curl Left
      • Curl Right
      • Curl Up
      • Fatten
      • Length
      • Move Back Left
      • Move Back Right
      • Move Back Straight
      • Move Back
      • Move Left
      • Move Right
      • Over Shoulder Left
      • Over Shoulder Right
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Genesis 3 Female:
        • Aiko 7
        • Arabella 7
        • Bethanny 7
        • Eva 7
        • Genevieve 7
        • Gia 7
        • Girl 7
        • Izabella 7
        • Kalea 7
        • Lilith 7
        • Mei Lin 7
        • Mika 7
        • Monique 7
        • Olympia 7
        • Ophelia 7
        • Rune 7
        • Sunny 7
        • Teen Josie 7
        • Tween Julie 7
        • Victoria 7
      • Genesis 8 Female
        • Aiko 8
        • Babina 8
        • Bridget 8
        • Charlotte 8
        • Ellithia 8
        • Eva 8
        • Gabriela 8
        • Gia 8
        • Jenni 8
        • Kala 8
        • Kanade 8
        • Leisa 8
        • Mabel 8
        • Mei Lin 8
        • Mrs Chow 8
        • Olympia 8
        • Robyn 8
        • Stephanie 8
        • Sydney 8
        • Tasha 8
        • Teen Jane 8
        • Teen Josie 8
        • Teen Raven 8
        • Tika 8
        • Victoria 8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Materials
      • 15 Hair Colors
      • 6 Scrunchie Colors
    • Textures Include:
      • 20 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

