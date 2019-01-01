Loading...
Small Forest House

Small Forest House

  • $21.95
    Small Forest House
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:65983
    Artist:
    Tesla3dCorp
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get used to the quietude of the outdoors with this modern and cozy environment! Small Forest House is a modern and modest designer's house with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area, and balcony with a great view of the forest.

    Small Forest House comes with an ample supply of props for your character's comfort and a classic touch of elegance that will fit any render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Small Forest House (.DUF)
      • Small Forest House Full Preload Set:
        • All doors and window can be opened with limits
      • Props:
        • SFH Backdoor
        • SFH Balcony
        • SFH Bathroom Shelf
        • SFH Bathroom Wall 01
        • SFH Bathroom Wall 02
        • SFH Bed 01
        • SFH Bedroom Wall 01
        • SFH Bedroom Wall 02
        • SFH Bedroom Wall 03
        • SFH Bedroom Wall 04
        • SFH Bedroom Window 01
        • SFH Bedroom Window 02
        • SFH Bedroom Window 03
        • SFH Bedroom Window 04
        • SFH Bench
        • SFH Bidet
        • SFH Box
        • SFH Carpet
        • SFH Ceiling
        • SFH Chair
        • SFH Condiments
        • SFH Countertop
        • SFH Door
        • SFH Drain
        • SFH Drawer
        • SFH Fireplace
        • SFH Floor
        • SFH Flower Vase
        • SFH Folding Chair
        • SFH Frame 01
        • SFH Frame 02
        • SFH Fruit Plate
        • SFH Glass Divider
        • SFH Glass Door
        • SFH Kitchen Cabinet
        • SFH Kitchen Hanger 01
        • SFH Kitchen Hanger 02
        • SFH Kitchen Object 01
        • SFH Kitchen Object 02
        • SFH Kitchen Object 03
        • SFH Kitchen Wall 01
        • SFH Kitchen Wall 02
        • SFH Kitchen Wall 03
        • SFH Ladle
        • SFH Living Room Window 01
        • SFH Living Room Window 02
        • SFH Main Door
        • SFH Mini Couch
        • SFH Pan 01
        • SFH Pan 02
        • SFH Pillow
        • SFH Pitcher
        • SFH Plant 01
        • SFH Plant 02
        • SFH Rocking Chair
        • SFH Serving Spoon
        • SFH Shelf 02
        • SFH Shower
        • SFH Side Cabinet
        • SFH Side Cabinet 02
        • SFH Sink
        • SFH Sink Counter
        • SFH Sliding Door 01
        • SFH Sliding Door 02
        • SFH Sliding Door 03
        • SFH Sofa
        • SFH Stool
        • SFH Table
        • SFH Toilet Bowl
        • SFH Trash Bin
        • SFH Window Blinds
      • Textures Include:
        • 49 Texture Maps (200 x 399 to 3000 x 1850)
      • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

