NEW
SKU:65983
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Get used to the quietude of the outdoors with this modern and cozy environment! Small Forest House is a modern and modest designer's house with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area, and balcony with a great view of the forest.
Small Forest House comes with an ample supply of props for your character's comfort and a classic touch of elegance that will fit any render.
What's Included and Features
- Small Forest House (.DUF)
- Small Forest House Full Preload Set:
- All doors and window can be opened with limits
- Props:
- SFH Backdoor
- SFH Balcony
- SFH Bathroom Shelf
- SFH Bathroom Wall 01
- SFH Bathroom Wall 02
- SFH Bed 01
- SFH Bedroom Wall 01
- SFH Bedroom Wall 02
- SFH Bedroom Window 01
- SFH Bedroom Window 02
- SFH Bedroom Window 03
- SFH Bedroom Window 04
- SFH Bench
- SFH Bidet
- SFH Box
- SFH Carpet
- SFH Ceiling
- SFH Chair
- SFH Condiments
- SFH Countertop
- SFH Door
- SFH Drain
- SFH Drawer
- SFH Fireplace
- SFH Floor
- SFH Flower Vase
- SFH Folding Chair
- SFH Frame 01
- SFH Frame 02
- SFH Fruit Plate
- SFH Glass Divider
- SFH Glass Door
- SFH Kitchen Cabinet
- SFH Kitchen Hanger 01
- SFH Kitchen Hanger 02
- SFH Kitchen Object 01
- SFH Kitchen Object 02
- SFH Kitchen Object 03
- SFH Kitchen Wall 01
- SFH Kitchen Wall 02
- SFH Kitchen Wall 03
- SFH Ladle
- SFH Living Room Window 01
- SFH Living Room Window 02
- SFH Main Door
- SFH Mini Couch
- SFH Pan 01
- SFH Pan 02
- SFH Pillow
- SFH Pitcher
- SFH Plant 01
- SFH Plant 02
- SFH Rocking Chair
- SFH Serving Spoon
- SFH Shelf 02
- SFH Shower
- SFH Side Cabinet
- SFH Side Cabinet 02
- SFH Sink
- SFH Sink Counter
- SFH Sliding Door 01
- SFH Sliding Door 02
- SFH Sliding Door 03
- SFH Sofa
- SFH Stool
- SFH Table
- SFH Toilet Bowl
- SFH Trash Bin
- SFH Window Blinds
- Textures Include:
- 49 Texture Maps (200 x 399 to 3000 x 1850)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Small Forest House (.DUF)