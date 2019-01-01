-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66977Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66977Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Graceful and delicate as she takes the Ice Rink, Skate Queen Poses shows your Genesis 8 Female's grace and poise.
This set accentuates the beauty of a female skater as she slides over ice to make you beautiful renders.
Get Skate Queen Poses for your wintertime, sport, Olympic, dancing, or simply stunning scenes.
What's Included and Features
- Skate Queen Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
- 20 Full Poses for Genesis 8 Female
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Skate Queen Poses for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)