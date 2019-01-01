-
SKU:66301Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
Details
Meet Sevil, a stunning and seductive character for Leisa 8. Sevil for Leisa 8 comes with a custom sculpted head morph, and a custom complementary body shape based on Leisa 8. Her eyebrows are external fibermesh wearable, plus Sevil has multiple makeup options, eye colors, and skin shading options for amazing versatility.
Get Sevil for your Leisa 8 character and see her magic.
What's Included and Features
- Sevil for Leisa 8: (.DUF)
- Character Preset
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Sevil Brows
- Materials:
- Sevil Specular 01 Low
- Sevil Specular 02 Medium
- Sevil Specular 03 High
- Sevil Translucency 01 Low
- Sevil Translucency 02 Medium
- Sevil Translucency 03 High
- Sevil Lashes
- Sevil Brows Black
- Sevil Bump Higher
- Sevil Bump Lower
- Sevil Tint 01
- Sevil Tint 02
- Sevil Tint 03
- Sevil Tint 04
- Sevil Brows Black
- Sevil Brows Blonde
- Sevil Brows Brown
- Sevil Brows Mix 01
- Sevil Brows Red
- Sevil Eyes 01
- Sevil Eyes 02
- Sevil Eyes 03
- Sevil Eyes 04
- Sevil Eyes 05
- Sevil Eyes 06
- Sevil Makeup 00
- Sevil Makeup 01
- Sevil Makeup 02
- Sevil Makeup 03
- Sevil Makeup 04
- Sevil Makeup 05
- Sevil Makeup 06
- Sevil Makeup 07
- Sevil Makeup 08
- Sevil Makeup 09
- Sevil Makeup 10
- Sevil Base Mat Apply
- Sevil Lashes
- Textures Include:
- 43 Texture, Bump, Sub-Scatter, Specular, and Transparency Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sevil for Leisa 8: (.DUF)