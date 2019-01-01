-
SKU:66655
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
This hair is outrageous!
If you've ever desired a wig-like hair for your figures that isn't perfectly coiffed, Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female is the one for you.
Fun shape presets (15), and shape sliders you can use to create even more shapes are included along with 15 unique material options.
This conforming wig has just enough dForce surface to aid in collision without losing its shape, but it will not drape in response to gravity, giving you a one-of-a-kind hairstyle for your library.
What's Included and Features
- Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female
- Serendipity Hair
- 12 shaping morphs
- Serendipity Hair G8Male
- 12 shaping morphs
- Serendipity Hair
- Shape presets
- 12 shape presets for both Male and Female
- Material Options
- Remove All Textures
- Auburn
- Black
- Blonde
- Blonde 02
- Blue
- Brown
- Colorburst
- Grey
- Lime
- Peach
- Pink
- Purple
- Red
- Red 02
- Textures Include
- 23 Texture Maps (2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female