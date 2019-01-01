Loading...
Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female

Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female

  • $14.95
    • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female in Vendor, Aave Nainen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66655
    Artist:
    Aave Nainen
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female in Vendor, Aave Nainen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female in Vendor, Aave Nainen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female in Vendor, Aave Nainen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female in Vendor, Aave Nainen, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66655
    Artist:
    Aave Nainen
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Hair, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    This hair is outrageous!

    If you've ever desired a wig-like hair for your figures that isn't perfectly coiffed, Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female is the one for you.

    Fun shape presets (15), and shape sliders you can use to create even more shapes are included along with 15 unique material options. 

    This conforming wig has just enough dForce surface to aid in collision without losing its shape, but it will not drape in response to gravity, giving you a one-of-a-kind hairstyle for your library.

    What's Included and Features

    • Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female
      • Serendipity Hair
        • 12 shaping morphs
      • Serendipity Hair G8Male
        • 12 shaping morphs
    • Shape presets
      • 12 shape presets for both Male and Female
    • Material Options
      • Remove All Textures
      • Auburn
      • Black
      • Blonde
      • Blonde 02
      • Blue
      • Brown
      • Colorburst
      • Grey
      • Lime
      • Peach
      • Pink
      • Purple
      • Red
      • Red 02
    • Textures Include
      • 23 Texture Maps (2048 x 2048)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.