This hair is outrageous!

If you've ever desired a wig-like hair for your figures that isn't perfectly coiffed, Serendipity Wig for Genesis 8 Male and Female is the one for you.

Fun shape presets (15), and shape sliders you can use to create even more shapes are included along with 15 unique material options.

This conforming wig has just enough dForce surface to aid in collision without losing its shape, but it will not drape in response to gravity, giving you a one-of-a-kind hairstyle for your library.