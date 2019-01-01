Loading...
Sci-Fi Rescue Module

      NEW
  • Details

    The Sci-Fi Rescue Module is here to save the day!

    This rescue module includes interior and exterior, with a rigged door and interior environment for your characters to relax once the worst is behind them.

    Easy to use and quick to render, the Sci-Fi Rescue Module is perfect for your space, galactic and Sci-Fi scenes.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi Rescue Module: (.DUF)
    • Preset
      • Sci-Fi Rescue Module
    • Poses:
      • Door Open
      • Door Close
    • Material Options:
      • Sci-Fi Rescue Module 3Delight
      • Sci-Fi Rescue Module Iray
    • Textures Include:
      • 84 Texture Bump, Displacement, Metallic, and Normal Maps (2048 X 2048 to 4096 X 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

