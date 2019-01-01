-
SKU:61887Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
A detailed Futuristic Patrol robot with a touch of Retro Sci-Fi in its design. This product has five material options and hi-res textures, this little hover bot will be a perfect addition to your sci-fi renders. Optimized for Daz 4.11 and above for both Iray and 3Delight.
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi Patrol Bot: (.DUF)
- Fully Articulated Figure
- Available in Iray and 3Delight Versions
- Materials:
- 05 Iray Materials
- 05 3Delight Materials
- Textures Include:
- 07 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sci-Fi Patrol Bot: (.DUF)