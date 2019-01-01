Loading...
Sci-Fi Mini-Tank Bot

Sci-Fi Mini-Tank Bot

    • Sci-Fi Mini-Tank Bot in Animals and Creatures, Sci-fi, Robots and Cyborgs, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:62623
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Imaginary 3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    A detailed futuristic mini-battle tank robot with move-able parts, rotatable head, guns and wheel. This tank bot will be a perfect addition to your sci-fi action renders. This product has five material options and hi-res textures, Optimized for Daz 4.11 and above for both Iray and 3Delight.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi Mini-Tank Bot: (.DUF)
      • Fully Articulated
      • Available in Iray and 3Delight Versions
    • Material Options:
      • 05 Material Options
    • Textures Include:
      • 13 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

