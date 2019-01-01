The Sci-fi Drone is ready to be deployed, but whether it will be used for good or evil is up to you.

This easy-to-use drone comes with Eye, Reactors, and Wings, plus 5 preset materials and 3 Pose Controls so it fits in wherever remote assistance is required.

Whether your scene is straight sci-fi, future war, modern, or dystopian, the Sci-fi Drone will swoop in and make it complete!