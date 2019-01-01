Loading...
Sci-fi Drone

Sci-fi Drone

    • Sci-fi Drone in Places and Things, Vehicles, Air and Space, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66743
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    The Sci-fi Drone is ready to be deployed, but whether it will be used for good or evil is up to you.

    This easy-to-use drone comes with Eye, Reactors, and Wings, plus 5 preset materials and 3 Pose Controls so it fits in wherever remote assistance is required.

    Whether your scene is straight sci-fi, future war, modern, or dystopian, the Sci-fi Drone will swoop in and make it complete!

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-fi Drone (.DUF)
      • Drone
        • Eye
        • Reactors
        • Wins
        • Materials Options:
          • Green
          • Grey
          • Red
          • White
          • yellow
        • Textures Include:
          • 70 Textures, Diffuse, Metallic, Normal, Roughness (4096X4096)
        • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
        • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

