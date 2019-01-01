-
SKU:63905
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 is great for your Sci-fi interior scenes. It comes with a simple, open corridor in both Iray and 3Delight scene sets.
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51: (.DUF)
- Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 Scene (3Delight)
- Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 Scene (Iray)
- Separate Pieces:
- Ceiling
- Walls
- Doors
- Floor
- Textures Include:
- 20 Texture, Normal, and Bumps Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Iray and 3Delight Versions
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51: (.DUF)