Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51

Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51

    Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 in Places and Things, Structures, Small Structures, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:63905
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Imaginary 3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 is great for your Sci-fi interior scenes. It comes with a simple, open corridor in both Iray and 3Delight scene sets.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51: (.DUF)
      • Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 Scene (3Delight)
      • Sci-Fi Corridor Level 51 Scene (Iray)
      • Separate Pieces:
        • Ceiling
        • Walls
        • Doors
        • Floor
    • Textures Include:
      • 20 Texture, Normal, and Bumps Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Iray and 3Delight Versions

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

