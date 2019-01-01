-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:61903Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:61903Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
A detailed sci fi confinement cell room with a pose-able cell door, hi-res textures, and includes Iray render settings. This scene will be a perfect addition to your futuristic renders. Optimized for Daz 4.11 and above for both Iray and 3Delight.
What's Included and Features
- Sci-Fi Confinement Cell: (.DUF)
- Available in Iray and 3Delight Versions
- Door Slides Open/Close
- Sci-Fi Confinement Cell Iray Render Setting
- Textures Include:
- 29 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sci-Fi Confinement Cell: (.DUF)