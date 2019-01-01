Sandra HD for CJ 8

Meet Sandra HD, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female. Sandra is fit and fun, and has girl-next-door good looks with lots of customizable options.

The head and body for Sandra are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.

Sandra has longer custom nails, Fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors, and tons of makeup, lip, and eye options, plus a specially raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.