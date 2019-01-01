-
SKU:66317
Artist:
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Required Products:
Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Meet Sandra HD, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female. Sandra is fit and fun, and has girl-next-door good looks with lots of customizable options.
The head and body for Sandra are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.
Sandra has longer custom nails, Fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors, and tons of makeup, lip, and eye options, plus a specially raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.
What's Included and Features
- Sandra HD for CJ 8 (.DUF)
- Sandra Full Character Preset
- Sandra Head Apply/Rem
- Sandra Body Apply/Rem
- Sandra Nails Apply/Rem
- Sandra Nipples Apply/Rem
- Sandra Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
- Make Up Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
- Makeup Off Options
- Lips Options
- 8 Lips Color Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Color L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Sandra HD for CJ 8 (.DUF)