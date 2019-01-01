Loading...
Sandra HD for CJ 8

Sandra HD for CJ 8

  • $18.95
    • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66317
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Sandra HD for CJ 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66317
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Meet Sandra HD, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female. Sandra is fit and fun, and has girl-next-door good looks with lots of customizable options.

    The head and body for Sandra are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.

    Sandra has longer custom nails, Fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors, and tons of makeup, lip, and eye options, plus a specially raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Sandra HD for CJ 8 (.DUF)
      • Sandra Full Character Preset
      • Sandra Head Apply/Rem
      • Sandra Body Apply/Rem
      • Sandra Nails Apply/Rem
      • Sandra Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Sandra Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MAT
      • Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
    • Make Up Options
      • 8 Makeup Options
      • 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
      • 1 L.I.E. Blusher Option
      • Makeup Off Options
    • Lips Options
      • 8 Lips Color Options
      • 2 Gloss Strength Options
      • 1 Paler Color L.I.E. Option
      • 1 Remove Option
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colors
      • Natural and Mascara Lash Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.