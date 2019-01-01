-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67019Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67019Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) is a Modern Samurai Hair that goes from uppercut to man-bun to full-on Samurai Warrior.
This Strand-Based Hair includes four Pieces plust 4 Preset arrangements so it can be useful in many different renders.
Don't miss out on this modern take on a classic warrior's style!
What's Included and Features
- Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- 04 Styles Hair Presets:
- Slicked back top with man bun
- Shaved Sides
- Medium Cut sides
- Long Samurai Sides
- Materials
- 04 Material Presets for Bottom 1
- 04 Material Presets for Bottom 2
- 04 Material Presets for Bottom 3
- 04 Material Presets for Hair Tie
- 04 Material Presets for Main Bun
- 04 Material Presets for Hair Tip
- 04 Material Presets for Main Top
- Textures Include:
- 19 Texture, and Hair Density Maps (1024 x 1024)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer