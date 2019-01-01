Loading...
Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s)

    • Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) in People and Wearables, Hair, Genesis 8, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:67019
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) is a Modern Samurai Hair that goes from uppercut to man-bun to full-on Samurai Warrior.

    This Strand-Based Hair includes four Pieces plust 4 Preset arrangements so it can be useful in many different renders.

    Don't miss out on this modern take on a classic warrior's style!

    What's Included and Features

    • Samurai Style Hair for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
    • 04 Styles Hair Presets:
      • Slicked back top with man bun
      • Shaved Sides
      • Medium Cut sides
      • Long Samurai Sides
    • Materials
      • 04 Material Presets for Bottom 1
      • 04 Material Presets for Bottom 2
      • 04 Material Presets for Bottom 3
      • 04 Material Presets for Hair Tie
      • 04 Material Presets for Main Bun
      • 04 Material Presets for Hair Tip
      • 04 Material Presets for Main Top
    • Textures Include:
      • 19 Texture, and Hair Density Maps (1024 x 1024)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

