Salvia HD for Genesis 8 Female

Meet Salvia HD, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female

Salvia's head and body are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and her skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.

Salvia also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom mails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors, plus tons of lip, eye, and makeup options, and a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders, giving you more alluring renders.

Get Salvia and see what she can bring to your scenes!