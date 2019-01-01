-
SKU:65885
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Meet Salvia HD, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female
Salvia's head and body are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and her skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.
Salvia also comes with a few extra options; she has longer custom mails as well as fibermesh eyebrows in 8 colors, plus tons of lip, eye, and makeup options, and a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders, giving you more alluring renders.
Get Salvia and see what she can bring to your scenes!
What's Included and Features
- Salvia HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Salvia Full Character Preset
- Salvia Head Apply/Rem
- Salvia Body Apply/Rem
- Salvia Nails Apply/Rem
- Salvia Nipples Apply/Rem
- Salvia Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
- Make Up Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 1 L.I.E. Blusher Options
- Makeup Off Options
- Lips Options
- 8 Lips Color Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Color L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 88 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Salvia HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)