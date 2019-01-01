Loading...
RY Frida for Victoria 8

RY Frida for Victoria 8

    • RY Frida for Victoria 8 in Vendor, Raiya, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65729
    Artist:
    Raiya
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Frida, an elegant and elderly character optimized for Victoria 8. RY Frida for Victoria 8 is an older woman whose beauty is accompanied with age for something out of the ordinary. Frida is a great way to add extra realism for your scene, especially because she's very customizable. Whether because of her gentle wrinkles, senior status, or kind and grandmother-like quality, Frida is so individualistic that your scene needs her!

    This pack includes:

    • Custom 3D Eyebrows especially designed for Frida's Face and Textures
    • Separate Head and Body Morph with slight facial asymmetry
    • Separate Head and Body HD details (build resolution 4)
    • Separate HD Iris and Lacrimal Morph
    • High-Quality Textures created from scratch from HD photo resources
    • No Brow Option
    • Normal Maps - normal face map created from photometric surface scans

    What's Included and Features

    • Frida HD for Genesis 8 Female: (.DUF)
      • Full Character Preset
      • Frida Custom Eyebrows
      • Full HD Character Preset
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Head HD Details Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Body HD Details Apply/Remove
      • Eyes HD Apply/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin
      • Anatomical Elements
      • Normal Maps On/Off
      • Eyebrow Material
      • 5 Lip Colors + Natural Lips LIE Options with a regular, a no gloss and super glossy Option
      • 5 Make-Ups LIe Options
      • 3 Eyeliner LIE Options
      • 2 Skin Specular Settings
      • 3 Skin Normal Settings
      • 4 Eye Colors
      • Lashes Glam, Anime and Natural Options
    • Textures Include:
      • 48 Texture, Bump, Sub-Surface Scatter, Normal and Transparency Maps (1024 x 1024 up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

