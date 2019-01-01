-
SKU:66247
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
The Rustic Well Vignette is a pastoral and rustic courtyard well.
This Vignette comes complete with rigged pulley, rigged hand pump, and water, plus climbing ivy, storeroom, and a selection of props.
The Rustic Well splits into multiple parts for easy kitbashing, and is perfect for your garden, outdoor, medieval, scenic, rustic, or water-theme scene.
What's Included and Features
- Rustic Well: (.DUF)
- Rustic Well
- Props:
- Barrel and Rope
- Barrel
- Cartwheel
- Pot
- Pulley
- Pump
- Pump Water 1
- Pump Water 2
- Pump Water 3
- Sundial
- Material Options:
- Pot 1
- Pot 1 Dirty
- Pot 2
- Pot 2 Dirty
- Textures Include:
- 50 Texture, Metallic, Normal, height, and Roughness Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 6096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Rustic Well: (.DUF)