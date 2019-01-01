Loading...
Rustic Well Vignette

Rustic Well Vignette

      NEW
    The Rustic Well Vignette is a pastoral and rustic courtyard well.

    This Vignette comes complete with rigged pulley, rigged hand pump, and water, plus climbing ivy, storeroom, and a selection of props.

    The Rustic Well splits into multiple parts for easy kitbashing, and is perfect for your garden, outdoor, medieval, scenic, rustic, or water-theme scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Rustic Well: (.DUF)
      • Rustic Well
    • Props:
      • Barrel and Rope
      • Barrel
      • Cartwheel
      • Pot
      • Pulley
      • Pump
      • Pump Water 1
      • Pump Water 2
      • Pump Water 3
      • Sundial
    • Material Options:
      • Pot 1
      • Pot 1 Dirty
      • Pot 2
      • Pot 2 Dirty
    • Textures Include:
      • 50 Texture, Metallic, Normal, height, and Roughness Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 6096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

