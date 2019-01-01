Loading...
Ruben HD for Dain 8

Ruben HD for Dain 8

  • $18.95
    • Ruben HD for Dain 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:64793
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Ruben is a high quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.

    The head and body for Ruben are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high quality photo references for depth and detail.

    Ruben also comes with fibermesh eyebrows.

    What's Included and Features

    • Ruben HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)
      • Ruben Full Character Preset
      • Ruben Head Apply/Rem
      • Ruben Body Apply/Rem
      • Ruben Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Ruben Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MATs
      • Anatomical Elements MATs (Circumcised applies with Base Mat)
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colors
      • Eyelid Shadow Options
      • Guyliner L.I.E. Option
    • Body Options
      • Normal Maps Apply/Rem
      • 3 Translucency Strength Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 57 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

