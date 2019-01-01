-
SKU:67295Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
Often seen in town centers or gardens, the timeless Roman Folly can be used as a setting for ancient, Victorian, modern or fantasy renderings.
The set includes high and low polygon versions of the structure. 3 main material presets (Natural, Blue and Black Marble) as well as 3 partial, Gold accent presets are included for both Iray and 3Delight.
What's Included and Features
- 2 Roman Folly Structures (.DUF)
- 8,880 Polygon (Quads)
- 36,994 Polygon (Quads)
- 12 Material Presets for Iray and 3delight (.DUF)
- 12 Diffuse, Opacity, Reflection and Normal Maps (1024x2048 to 4096x4096px .JPG .PNG .TIF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: