Roman Folly

Roman Folly

      NEW
    SKU:67295
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Age of Armour
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Often seen in town centers or gardens, the timeless Roman Folly can be used as a setting for ancient, Victorian, modern or fantasy renderings.

    The set includes high and low polygon versions of the structure. 3 main material presets (Natural, Blue and Black Marble) as well as 3 partial, Gold accent presets are included for both Iray and 3Delight.

    What's Included and Features

    • 2 Roman Folly Structures (.DUF)
    • 8,880 Polygon (Quads)
    • 36,994 Polygon (Quads)
    • 12 Material Presets for Iray and 3delight (.DUF)
    • 12 Diffuse, Opacity, Reflection and Normal Maps (1024x2048 to 4096x4096px .JPG .PNG .TIF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

