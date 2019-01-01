Meet Remi HD for Genesis 8 Female, a stunning model with real character. Remi HD comes with custom sculpted high definition head and body morphs and a gorgeous skin, created using high quality photo references.

Remi has custom fiberhair eyebrows and custom nail and eyelash morphs, plus five eye colors, eight eye makeups, six lip colors and eight nail colors, and painted and no-brow options. Remi also comes with three optional tattoos, which use the LIE (layered image editor) and therefore can be used on any of your genesis 8 characters!

Her materials are optimized for Iray rendering.