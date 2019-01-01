-
SKU:66133Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Meet Remi HD for Genesis 8 Female, a stunning model with real character. Remi HD comes with custom sculpted high definition head and body morphs and a gorgeous skin, created using high quality photo references.
Remi has custom fiberhair eyebrows and custom nail and eyelash morphs, plus five eye colors, eight eye makeups, six lip colors and eight nail colors, and painted and no-brow options. Remi also comes with three optional tattoos, which use the LIE (layered image editor) and therefore can be used on any of your genesis 8 characters!
Her materials are optimized for Iray rendering.
What's Included and Features
- Remi HD for Genesis 8 Female
- Remi HD
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Complete Apply/Remove
- Nails Long/Short/Remove
- Wearables
- Remi Eyebrows
- Remi Pubic Hair
- Materials Iray
- Remi Lashes Mat
- Remi Hair Blonde
- Remi Hair Brown
- Remi Hair Dark
- Remi Hair Red
- Remi Painted Brows Off
- Remi Painted Brows On
- Remi Eyes 01
- Remi Eyes 02
- Remi Eyes 03
- Remi Eyes 04
- Remi Eyes 05
- Remi Lips 01
- Remi Lips 02
- Remi Lips 03
- Remi Lips 04
- Remi Lips 05
- Remi Lips 06
- Remi Lips Gloss Default
- Remi Lips Gloss High
- Remi Lips Gloss Matte
- Remi Lips Natural
- Remi Eye Makeup 01
- Remi Eye Makeup 02
- Remi Eye Makeup 03
- Remi Eye Makeup 04
- Remi Eye Makeup 05
- Remi Eye Makeup 06
- Remi Eye Makeup 07
- Remi Eye Makeup 08
- Remi No Makeup
- Remi Nails 01
- Remi Nails 02
- Remi Nails 03
- Remi Nails 04
- Remi Nails 05
- Remi Nails 06
- Remi Nails 07
- Remi Nails 08
- Remi Nails Natural
- Remi All Mats
- Remi Gens Mat
- Remi Lashes Mat
- Remi Arm Tattoo
- Remi Back Tattoo
- Remi Abdomen Tattoo
- Remi Tattoos Remove
- Textures Include
- 53 Texturemaps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump, Normal, Specular, Transparency (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
