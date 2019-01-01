Loading...
QX Clara Jean for CJ 8

    SKU:67025
    Artist:
    Quixotry
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Clara Jean is a character for CJ 8.  She has served her country, been in combat, and earned some battle scars.

    The character's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included.

    QX Clara Jean for CJ 8 comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, eleven eye color options, L.I.E. tattoos, and options to add scars to the face.

    What's Included and Features

    • QX Clara Jean for CJ 8 (.DUF)
      • Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Teeth Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Iris Size Default
      • Iris Size Reduce
      • Fibermesh Brows
    • Material Options
      • Clara Jean Full Default Material Preset
      • Normal Maps Off
      • Normal Maps Strong
      • Normal Maps Soft
      • 3 Translucency Options
      • Eyebrow Colors:
        • Dark
      • Eyelash Materials:
        • Dark
      • 11 Eye Colors
      • Facial Scars On/Off
    • Textures Include:
      • 61 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

