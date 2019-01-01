-
SKU:67025
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Clara Jean is a character for CJ 8. She has served her country, been in combat, and earned some battle scars.
The character's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included.
QX Clara Jean for CJ 8 comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, eleven eye color options, L.I.E. tattoos, and options to add scars to the face.
What's Included and Features
- QX Clara Jean for CJ 8 (.DUF)
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Teeth Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Iris Size Default
- Iris Size Reduce
- Fibermesh Brows
- Material Options
- Clara Jean Full Default Material Preset
- Normal Maps Off
- Normal Maps Strong
- Normal Maps Soft
- 3 Translucency Options
- Eyebrow Colors:
- Dark
- Eyelash Materials:
- Dark
- 11 Eye Colors
- Facial Scars On/Off
- Textures Include:
- 61 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
