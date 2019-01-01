Clara Jean is a character for CJ 8. She has served her country, been in combat, and earned some battle scars.

The character's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included.

QX Clara Jean for CJ 8 comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, eleven eye color options, L.I.E. tattoos, and options to add scars to the face.