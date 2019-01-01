-
SKU:66293
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Explore the dim, dank and dangerous Underworld! PW Underworld is a huge underground environment with a maze of tunnels to explore that join at the center of the Underworld.
This sprawling, dreary and dungeon-like cave world has customizable body texture material sets for the scene you need, plus variable light options with holes in the ceiling with individual Light emitters behind them, plus oil lamps and flames to get the perfect ambiance or your scene.
With props, poses, and cameras, and Iray readiness to render, the Underworld will be your favorite new environment.
What's Included and Features
- PW Underworld (.DUF)
- Underworld With Water Full preload
- Underworld No Water Full preload
- Ceiling Plants Only
- Flame Bowls Only
- Gold Coins Only
- Light Emitters Ceiling Only
- Light Emitters Underwater Only
- Oil Lamps Only
- Only (caves shells)
- Paddo Sets Only
- Torches High A Only
- Torches Low B Only
- Torches Mid C Only
- Varen Plants Only
- Water Only
- Gold Coin One
- Flame Bowl One
- Oil Lamp One
- Paddo One
- Torch Wall One
- Torch Hand
- Cameras
- Camera Set
- 10 Camera positions
- Camera Set
- Material Options
- 3 Rock textures
- 6 Light Emitter colors
- 4 Light Emitter brightness presets
- Lights All Off
- Lights All On Mix Bright A
- Lights All On Mix Bright B
- Lights All On Mix Dark
- Torches Off
- Torches A On
- Torches B On
- Flame Bowls On
- Flame Bowls Off
- Oil Lamps On
- Oil Lamps Off
- Textures Include
- 31 Texture, Bump, Normal, and Specular Maps (150 x 334 to 8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- PW Underworld (.DUF)