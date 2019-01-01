-
SKU:65907 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$26.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Get ready for a vacation with the PW Power Catamaran! This fully furnished Power Catamaran brings you space and design you need for all your tropical, adventure, rich & famous, and vacation renders. It's easy to set the mood with Go-To Poses, and light control to turn on or off the lights with the provided material sets.
Don't miss out on this amazingly detailed boat with modern and luxurious options so your characters can feel at home in any tropical paradise.
What's Included and Features
- PW Power Catamaran (.DUF)
- Full Preload PW Power Catamaran
- Poses
- 11 go to scene positions
- Material Options
- PW PC Bathroom Ceiling Lights Off
- PW PC Bathroom Ceiling Lights On
- PW PC Bathroom Mirror Lights Off
- PW PC Bathroom Mirror Lights On
- PW PC Bedroom Ceiling Lights Off
- PW PC Bedroom Ceiling Lights On
- PW PC Cookplate Off
- PW PC Cookplate On
- PW PC Helm Top Ceiling Light Off
- PW PC Helm Top Ceiling Light On
- PW PC Kitchen Ceiling Light Off
- PW PC Kitchen Ceiling Light On
- PW PC Living R Ceiling Light Off
- PW PC Living R Ceiling Light On
- PW PC Office Ceiling Lights Off
- PW PC Office Ceiling Lights On
- PW PC Office Mirror Lights Off
- PW PC Office Mirror Lights On
- PW PC Side Spot Lights Off
- PW PC Side Spot Lights On
- PW PC Stairs Light Rim Off
- PW PC Stairs Light Rim On
- PW PC Terrace Back Lights Off
- PW PC Terrace Back Lights On
- PW PC Terrace Front Lights Off
- PW PC Terrace Front Lights On
- Textures Include
- 35 Texture and Normal Maps (1024 X 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Optimized for Daz Studio Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- PW Power Catamaran (.DUF)