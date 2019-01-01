Get ready for a vacation with the PW Power Catamaran! This fully furnished Power Catamaran brings you space and design you need for all your tropical, adventure, rich & famous, and vacation renders. It's easy to set the mood with Go-To Poses, and light control to turn on or off the lights with the provided material sets.

Don't miss out on this amazingly detailed boat with modern and luxurious options so your characters can feel at home in any tropical paradise.