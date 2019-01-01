-
SKU:66923
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
PTF War and Peace Camo Shader Pack is a huge set of shader presets for camouflage, both military and fashion.
The Military category includes 50 patterns that very closely mimic actual existing patterns of modern military uniforms from around the world. This astounding Shader Pack covers all of the most recognizable patterns, offers geographically varied patterns as well, plus solid colors presets as well: khaki, olive, coyote, foliage green, etc.
These Shaders aren't just for the Army, but anyone who enjoys the outdoors, and the Fashion category consists of designs inspired by military camo that come in fun bright colors and are for everyday clothing and activewear.
To cover all the bases (because PTF have OCD), also included are presets for common base fabrics, again, both military/work (pack cloth, oxford, ripstop, twill) and civilian (plain, satin, knit, fine twill).
Naturally, the set comes with a bunch of utility presets to help you out with tiling and such.
The set is also a Merchant's Resource so you can freely use all the included textures in your own products!
What's Included and Features
- PTF War and Peace Camo Pack (.DUF)
- Utilities Presets:
- WP !Clear Base Color
- WP Fabric !Clear Bump
- WP Fabric !Clear Cutout
- WP Fabric !Clear Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric !Clear Normal
- WP Fabric Tile x01 Cutout
- WP Fabric Tile x01 Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Tile x01 with Bump
- WP Fabric Tile x01 with Normal
- WP Fabric Tile x02 Cutout
- WP Fabric Tile x02 Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Tile x02 with Bump
- WP Fabric Tile x02 with Normal
- WP Fabric Tile x03 Cutout
- WP Fabric Tile x03 Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Tile x03 with Bump
- WP Fabric Tile x03 with Normal
- WP Fabric Tile x05 Cutout
- WP Fabric Tile x05 Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Tile x05 with Bump
- WP Fabric Tile x05 with Normal
- WP Fabric Tile x10 Cutout
- WP Fabric Tile x10 Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Tile x10 with Bump
- WP Fabric Tile x10 with Normal
- WP Tile x01 Base Color
- WP Tile x02 Base Color
- WP Tile x03 Base Color
- WP Tile x05 Base Color
- WP Tile x10 Base Color
- Base Fabric Presets:
- WP Fabric Add Value Variation - Spots
- WP Fabric Add Value Variation - Streaks
- WP Fabric Knit Add Cutout
- WP Fabric Knit with Bump
- WP Fabric Knit with Normal
- WP Fabric Oxford with Bump
- WP Fabric Oxford with Normal
- WP Fabric Pack Cloth with Bump
- WP Fabric Pack Cloth with Normal
- WP Fabric Plain Add Cutout
- WP Fabric Plain with Bump
- WP Fabric Plain with Normal
- WP Fabric Ripstop with Bump
- WP Fabric Ripstop with Normal
- WP Fabric Satin Add Metallic Flakes
- WP Fabric Satin with Bump
- WP Fabric Satin with Normal
- WP Fabric Twill Fine with Bump
- WP Fabric Twill Fine with Normal
- WP Fabric Twill with Bump
- WP Fabric Twill with Normal
- Fashion Camo Shader Presets:
- WP F-0101
- WP F-0102
- WP F-0103
- WP F-0104
- WP F-0105
- WP F-0106
- WP F-0107
- WP F-0108
- WP F-0109
- WP F-0110
- WP F-0201
- WP F-0202
- WP F-0203
- WP F-0204
- WP F-0205
- WP F-0206
- WP F-0207
- WP F-0208
- WP F-0209
- WP F-0210
- WP F-0301
- WP F-0302
- WP F-0303
- WP F-0304
- WP F-0305
- WP F-0306
- WP F-0307
- WP F-0308
- WP F-0309
- WP F-0310
- WP F-0401
- WP F-0402
- WP F-0403
- WP F-0404
- WP F-0405
- WP F-0406
- WP F-0407
- WP F-0408
- WP F-0409
- WP F-0410
- Military Camo Shader Presets:
- WP M BDU
- WP M Berezka Silverleaf
- WP M Berezka
- WP M Digital AOR-Universal
- WP M Digital CADPAT AR
- WP M Digital CADPAT TW
- WP M Digital EMR
- WP M Digital M04 Desert
- WP M Digital M05 Snow
- WP M Digital M05 Winter
- WP M Digital M05
- WP M Digital MARPAT Desert
- WP M Digital MARPAT Urban
- WP M Digital MARPAT Woodland
- WP M Digital NWU-I
- WP M Digital NWU-II AOR1
- WP M Digital NWU-III AOR2
- WP M Digital SURPAT
- WP M Digital SURPAT3D Arid
- WP M Digital SURPAT3D
- WP M Digital Type07 Desert
- WP M Digital Type07 Ocean
- WP M Digital Type07 Universal
- WP M Digital Type07 Urban
- WP M Digital Type07 Woodland
- WP M Digital UCP
- WP M DPM
- WP M Flecktar-D
- WP M Flecktarn Belgian
- WP M Flecktarn India
- WP M Flecktarn M84
- WP M Flecktarn Polish Urban
- WP M Flecktarn Polish Wood
- WP M Flecktarn
- WP M FLORA
- WP M Jieitai Desert
- WP M Jieitai Winter
- WP M Jieitai
- WP M M01
- WP M M81 Woodland
- WP M OCP-Polycam Alpine
- WP M OCP-Polycam Arid
- WP M OCP-Polycam Black
- WP M OCP-Polycam Tropic
- WP M OCP-Polycam
- WP M Splinter M90F
- WP M Splinter M90K
- WP M Splinter M90TR
- WP M Tibetarn
- WP M Tropentarn
- Solid Colors Presets:
- WP Black
- WP Blue
- WP Brown
- WP Coyote
- WP Dark Brown
- WP Dark Green
- WP Desert Sand
- WP Foliage Green
- WP Forest Green
- WP Gold
- WP Khaki
- WP Light Sage
- WP Maroon
- WP Olive Drab
- WP Olive
- WP Royal Blue
- WP Scarlet
- WP Slate Gray
- WP Tan
- WP White
- Textures Include:
- 132 Texture, Bump, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Roughness, and Transparency Maps (1024x1024 to 2048x2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
