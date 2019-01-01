-
SKU:66351Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Get ready to party with PTF Party Lights, a set of 30 HDRI presets that provide not only great lighting but also beautiful backgrounds.
All presets are split into Day and Night versions. "Day" presets are light and bright, while "Night" is dark and deep, and offer rich contrast.
The product also includes a number of background props: a large backdrop that wraps around, a small backdrop that runs from back to front and simple planes for top, floor, back and sides, plus cutout shapes presets that can be applied to the backdrops to create some really fun renders without much hassle.
Don't miss the 18 color presets, and gloss settings for the background props to spice things up.
You will also find various material adjustment presets to customize the look, and it wouldn't be a PTF set without extra settings to tweak your scene: dome rotation, contrast, and saturation presets, and even bloom settings to add that 'special something' to your creations.
Get PTF Party Lights for your next render!
What's Included and Features
- PTF Party Lights (.DUF)
- Render settings (.DUF)
- PL 01 Day
- PL 01 Night
- PL 02 Day
- PL 02 Night
- PL 03 Day
- PL 03 Night
- PL 04 Day
- PL 04 Night
- PL 05 Day
- PL 05 Night
- PL 06 Day
- PL 06 Night
- PL 07 Day
- PL 07 Night
- PL 08 Day
- PL 08 Night
- PL 09 Day
- PL 09 Night
- PL 10 Day
- PL 10 Night
- PL 11 Day
- PL 11 Night
- PL 12 Day
- PL 12 Night
- PL 13 Day
- PL 13 Night
- PL 14 Day
- PL 14 Night
- PL 15 Day
- PL 15 Night
- Props
- PL Backdrop Large
- PL Backdrop Small
- PL Panel Back
- PL Panel Floor
- PL Panel Left
- PL Panel Right
- PL Panel Top
- Shader Presets Iray (.DUF)
-
- PL !Surface Glossy
- PL !Surface Matte
- PL !Surface Reflective
- PL !Surface Soft
- PL Color 01
- PL Color 02
- PL Color 03
- PL Color 04
- PL Color 05
- PL Color 06
- PL Color 07
- PL Color 08
- PL Color 09
- PL Color 10
- PL Color 11
- PL Color 12
- PL Color 13
- PL Color 14
- PL Color 15
- PL Color 16
- PL Color 17
- PL Color 18
- PL Displacement Off
- PL Displacement On
- PL Emission Off
- PL Emission On
- PL Metallic Flakes Off
- PL Metallic Flakes On
- PL Normal and Bump Off
- PL Normal and Bump On
- PL Refraction Off
- PL Refraction On
- PL Tile Color 2x2
- PL Tile Color 3x3
- PL Tile Color 4x4
- PL Tile Color 5x5
- PL Shape !Remove Cutouts
- PL Shape Dots 1
- PL Shape Dots 2
- PL Shape Flowers
- PL Shape Hearts
- PL Shape Stars
- PL Tile Shapes 1x1
- PL Tile Shapes 2x2
- PL Tile Shapes 3x3
- PL Tile Shapes 4x4
- Utilities
- NSL !Envornment Tip
- NSL !Tone Mapping Tip
- NSL !Dome OFF
- NSL !Dome ON
- NSL !Dome Orientation !Default
- NSL !Dome Orientation 0
- NSL !Dome Orientation 270
- NSL !Dome Orientation 90
- NSL Contrast !Reset
- NSL Contrast High
- NSL Contrast Low
- NSL Saturation !Reset
- NSL Saturation -1
- NSL Saturation 0.25
- NSL Saturation 0.5
- NSL Saturation 0
- NSL Saturation 2
- PTF Bloom !Off
- PTF Bloom Medium
- PTF Bloom Strong
- PTF Bloom Subtle
- PTF Dome Radius 10
- PTF Dome Radius 5
- PTF Dome Radius Reset
- Render settings (.DUF)
- Textures Include
- 41 Texture, Displacement, Emissive, Height, Normal Maps (512 x 512 to 2048 x 2048)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- White Fox Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Miranda Hair for Genesis 3 & 8 Female(s)
- dForce Soulful Outfit for Genesis 8 Female
- JooJoo Sneakers for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Aiko 8
- PTF Popular People Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Penny 8
- PTF Borderline Moods Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and Teen Kaylee 8
- Dark-Space Outfit and Weapons for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- PTF Insolent Poses and Expressions for Latonya 8 and Genesis 8 Female
- Casual Spikes Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Rose Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Amira HD & Expressions HD for Genesis 8 Female
- X-Fashion dForce Cyberpunk Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Kala 8
- dForce Void Suit-X Outfit and Weapons for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Teen Jane 8
- Chanel HD for Genesis 8 Female
- Matilda Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Side Bob Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Lunatic Taeo Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- PTF Party Lights (.DUF)