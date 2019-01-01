Loading...
Privacy Glass Iray Shaders

Privacy Glass Iray Shaders

  • $14.95
    • Privacy Glass Iray Shaders in Vendor, ForbiddenWhispers, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:65155
    Artist:
    Daz Originals ForbiddenWhispers
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    102 Iray shaders that are glass. A mixture of black and white, and coloured glass. 

    What's Included and Features

    • Tiles Aplenty Vol IX (.DUF)
      • 102 Privacy Glass Iray Shaders
        • 58 Black & White
        • 44 Coloured
      • Tile Utilities
        • Tile 10 x 10
        • Tile 2.5 x 2.5
        • Tile 5 x 5
      • Bump Strength Utilities
        • 1
        • 10
        • 50
      • Glossy Roughness Utilities
        • Full
        • 50%
        • 25%
    • Textures Include
      • 45 Texture Maps (up to 450 x 450)
    • DAZ Studio Iray Shaders (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

