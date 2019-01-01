-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65213Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65213Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
This is a new Iray addon for 'Portunus for Arcade di Janus', featuring all new Iray materials to fully maximise the potential of the product with realistic lighting and reflections. In addition, the scene files as used in the promo artwork are also included which include day, night and fog versions.
Also included are 3 light fixtures (with candle flames) and a ground plane.
Please note the original product (and Arcade di Janus) is required for use.
What's Included and Features
- Portunus Iray Addon (.DUF)
- 25 Parts
- PRAJ Arch Light A.duf
- PRAJ Arch Light.duf
- PRAJ Ceiling Light A.duf
- PRAJ Ceiling Light.duf
- PRAJ Ground.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 01.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 02.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 03.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 04.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 05.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 06.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 07.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 08.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 09.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 10.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 11.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 12.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 13.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 14.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 15.duf
- PRAJ Ivy 16.duf
- PRAJ Portunus.duf
- PRAJ Steps.duf
- PRAJ Wall Light A.duf
- PRAJ Wall Light.duf
- Additional Features:
- Scene files as used in promo artwork (15 in total)
- New Arch Light
- New Ceiling Light
- New Wall Light
- New Ground Plane
- Textures Include:
- 61 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 3584 x 3584)
- Compatible with Daz Studio 4.12+ only
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer