Portunus Iray Addon

This is a new Iray addon for 'Portunus for Arcade di Janus', featuring all new Iray materials to fully maximise the potential of the product with realistic lighting and reflections. In addition, the scene files as used in the promo artwork are also included which include day, night and fog versions.

Also included are 3 light fixtures (with candle flames) and a ground plane.

Please note the original product (and Arcade di Janus) is required for use.