-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67181Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, CarraraInstall Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67181Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, CarraraInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Pluto and Charon is a faithful reproduction of the dwarf planet and its largest satellite, based on the digital Elevation Model (DEM) from NASA's New Horizons mission images.
This package Carrara and Daz Studio contains these two galactic props in three resolutions: Low, Medium and High, and a Scene with the planet and its satellite in space. There is also an atmosphere prop for Pluto.
The Medium and High resolution props have mesh geometry for details, besides bump maps, whereas Low resolution props use only bump maps on a sphere primitive.
For Daz Studio, the props, by default, are optimized for Iray rendering, but there are included materials for 3Delight. The scene, instead, comes in two versions, Iray and 3Delight.
Note: as the maps are from the NASA New Horizons mission, and the scan of the probe didn’t cover all the bodies’ surface, these props have some zones with low or no significant detail.
What's Included and Features
- Scenes (.DUF)
- Pluto and Charon Scene 3DL.duf
- Pluto and Charon Scene Iray.duf
- Props (.DUF)
- Charon high resolution.duf
- Charon low resolution.duf
- Charon medium resolution.duf
- Pluto Atmosphere.duf
- Pluto high resolution.duf
- Pluto low resolution.duf
- Pluto medium resolution.duf
- Materials (.DUF)
- Charon High-Med Resolution fullcolor Mat 3DL.duf
- Charon High-Med Resolution less color Mat 3DL.duf
- Charon Low Resolution fullcolor Mat 3DL.duf
- Charon Low Resolution less color Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto Atmosphere Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto High Resolution fullcolor Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto High Resolution less color Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto Low Resolution fullcolor Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto Low Resolution less color Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto Med Resolution fullcolor Mat 3DL.duf
- Pluto Med Resolution less color Mat 3DL.duf
- Materials Iray (.DUF)
- Charon High Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Charon High Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Charon Low Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Charon Low Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Charon Med Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Charon Med Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto Atmosphere Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto High Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto High Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto Low Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto Low Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto Med Resolution fullcolor Mat Iray.duf
- Pluto Med Resolution less color Mat Iray.duf
- Shader Presets (.DUF)
- Planet High Color Value 3DL.duf
- Planet Low Color Value 3DL.duf
- Shader Presets Iray (.DUF)
- Planet High Color Value Iray.duf
- Planet Low Color Value Iray.duf
- PDF files (.pdf)
- Pluto and Charon Daz Studio manual.pdf
- Pluto and Charon Carrara manual.pdf
- Carrara Shaders (.CBR)
- Charon HR-MR fullcolor.cbr
- Charon HR-MR less color.cbr
- Charon LR fullcolor.cbr
- Charon LR less color.cbr
- Pluto HR fullcolor.cbr
- Pluto HR less color.cbr
- Pluto LR fullcolor.cbr
- Pluto LR less color.cbr
- Pluto MR fullcolor.cbr
- Pluto MR less color.cbr
- Carrara Objects (.CAR)
- Charon High resolution.car
- Charon Low resolution.car
- Charon Med resolution.car
- Pluto Atmosphere.car
- Pluto High resolution.car
- Pluto Low resolution.car
- Pluto Med resolution.car
- Carrara Scenes (.CAR)
- Pluto and Charon scene.car
- 17 Texturemaps (.jpg) for Base Color, Bump (1600 x 800 to 12000 x 6000)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Carrara Core Installer
- Scenes (.DUF)