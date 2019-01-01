Pluto and Charon is a faithful reproduction of the dwarf planet and its largest satellite, based on the digital Elevation Model (DEM) from NASA's New Horizons mission images.

This package Carrara and Daz Studio contains these two galactic props in three resolutions: Low, Medium and High, and a Scene with the planet and its satellite in space. There is also an atmosphere prop for Pluto.

The Medium and High resolution props have mesh geometry for details, besides bump maps, whereas Low resolution props use only bump maps on a sphere primitive.

For Daz Studio, the props, by default, are optimized for Iray rendering, but there are included materials for 3Delight. The scene, instead, comes in two versions, Iray and 3Delight.

Note: as the maps are from the NASA New Horizons mission, and the scan of the probe didn’t cover all the bodies’ surface, these props have some zones with low or no significant detail.