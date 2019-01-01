-
SKU:64573
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
$14.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
-
Details
Whether you live in a cheap apartment or expensive townhome these plaster shaders will bring your walls some realism
What's Included and Features
- Plaster Iray Shaders (.DUF)
- 50 Plaster Iray shaders
- 05 diffuse overlay Iray shaders
- 05 Base plaster Iray Shaders
- 10 color Iray shaders
- 12 Tiling Utility Shaders
- 11 Diffuse Overlay Utility Shaders
- 01 Blank Shader Reset Utility Shader
- 10 Bump Utility Shaders
- 10 Normal Utility Shaders
- Textures Include
- 20 Bump, Normal, and Ao Maps (up to 5000 x 5000)
- Daz studio Shader Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Plaster Iray Shaders (.DUF)