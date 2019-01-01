-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66705Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
SKU:66705Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Need a razorgirl, street samurai, or just a go-go-go girl? Enter PixL HD! She can geek any chromedome or slice any security, but she might be a little kleptomaniacal to boot...
Highly versatile, PixL is carefully sculpted from the ground up with the spirit of cyberpunk in mind. That doesn't limit her to tech or future scenes, though. Her exquisite features ensure she’ll look amazing wherever you need her.
PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Female includes:
Custom HD head and body
Genesis 3 AND Genesis 8 female versions
Height: 5'7" - Bust: 38.5" D-cup - Waist: 26" - Hips: 39"
Meticulously created using several different sculpting and painting techniques for the highest quality character possible
True asymmetry ensures a more realistic character with less 'uncanny valley'
Custom materials result in the most realistic eye reflections and sub-surface scattering out of the box
10 eye, 10 makeup, 10 lipstick, and 10 nail options in a variety of styles including one cyber-punk themed
Each eye option has a completely different iris pattern, not just the same iris with different colors
Eye makeup options come in different styles, not just the same style with different colors
What's Included and Features
PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Females
PixL HD character preset (.duf)
Material Options:
Full skin preset
10 eye color options
10 lip color options
10 make-up options
10 nail color options
Textures Include:
77 texture, bump, normal, specular, sub-surface scattering, and transparency
maps (4096x4096 throughout, eyes at 2048x2048)
Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.duf)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- This product includes: