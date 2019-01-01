Need a razorgirl, street samurai, or just a go-go-go girl? Enter PixL HD! She can geek any chromedome or slice any security, but she might be a little kleptomaniacal to boot...

Highly versatile, PixL is carefully sculpted from the ground up with the spirit of cyberpunk in mind. That doesn't limit her to tech or future scenes, though. Her exquisite features ensure she’ll look amazing wherever you need her.

PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Female includes:

Custom HD head and body

Genesis 3 AND Genesis 8 female versions

Height: 5'7" - Bust: 38.5" D-cup - Waist: 26" - Hips: 39"

Meticulously created using several different sculpting and painting techniques for the highest quality character possible

True asymmetry ensures a more realistic character with less 'uncanny valley'

Custom materials result in the most realistic eye reflections and sub-surface scattering out of the box

10 eye, 10 makeup, 10 lipstick, and 10 nail options in a variety of styles including one cyber-punk themed

Each eye option has a completely different iris pattern, not just the same iris with different colors

Eye makeup options come in different styles, not just the same style with different colors