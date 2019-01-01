Loading...
PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Female

  • $18.95
    • PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Female in People and Wearables, Genesis 3 People, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66705
    Artist:
    Reality Hack
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Need a razorgirl, street samurai, or just a go-go-go girl?  Enter PixL HD!  She can geek any chromedome or slice any security, but she might be a little kleptomaniacal to boot...

    Highly versatile, PixL is carefully sculpted from the ground up with the spirit of cyberpunk in mind.  That doesn't limit her to tech or future scenes, though.  Her exquisite features ensure she’ll look amazing wherever you need her.

    PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Female includes:

    Custom HD head and body
    Genesis 3 AND Genesis 8 female versions
    Height: 5'7" - Bust: 38.5" D-cup - Waist: 26" - Hips: 39"
    Meticulously created using several different sculpting and painting techniques for the highest quality character possible
    True asymmetry ensures a more realistic character with less 'uncanny valley'
    Custom materials result in the most realistic eye reflections and sub-surface scattering out of the box
    10 eye, 10 makeup, 10 lipstick, and 10 nail options in a variety of styles including one cyber-punk themed
    Each eye option has a completely different iris pattern, not just the same iris with different colors
    Eye makeup options come in different styles, not just the same style with different colors

    What's Included and Features

    PixL HD for Genesis 3 and 8 Females

    PixL HD character preset (.duf)

    Material Options:
    Full skin preset
    10 eye color options
    10 lip color options
    10 make-up options
    10 nail color options

    Textures Include:
    77 texture, bump, normal, specular, sub-surface scattering, and transparency
    maps (4096x4096 throughout, eyes at 2048x2048)
    Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.duf)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

