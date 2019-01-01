-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66447Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66447Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Pippa Hair is a short and totally hip hairstyle for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s).
Lightly feathered and carefully textured, Pippa Hair will make your female character shine, and with many supported shapes, it's sure to be a crowd favorite.
What's Included and Features
- Pippa Hair for CJ 8 (.DUF)
- AdjBack
- AdjNeckL
- AdjNeckR
- BackLong
- BackMessy
- BackWide
- BangsForward
- BangsLong
- BangsSpread
- BangsSweep
- NeckOut
- SideburnsLong
- SidesWide
- TopBig
- TopFuller
- TopLong
- TopTall
- UpperBackFull
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Charlotte 8
- CJ 8
- Eva 8
- MeiLin 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Stephanie 8
- Tasha 8
- TeenJosieHead 8
- Victoria 8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- 12 Material Options
- Black
- Blonde
- Brown
- Brown Dark
- Auburn
- Orange Red
- Purple
- Red Orange
- Turquoise
- Blonde Golden
- Platinum
- Brown Light
- Textures Include
- 28 Texture and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Pippa Hair for CJ 8 (.DUF)