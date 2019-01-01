Loading...
Pippa Hair for CJ 8

  • $18.95
    • Pippa Hair for CJ 8 in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66447
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Propschick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Pippa Hair is a short and totally hip hairstyle for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s).

    Lightly feathered and carefully textured, Pippa Hair will make your female character shine, and with many supported shapes, it's sure to be a crowd favorite.

    What's Included and Features

    • Pippa Hair for CJ 8 (.DUF)
      • AdjBack
      • AdjNeckL
      • AdjNeckR
      • BackLong
      • BackMessy
      • BackWide
      • BangsForward
      • BangsLong
      • BangsSpread
      • BangsSweep
      • NeckOut
      • SideburnsLong
      • SidesWide
      • TopBig
      • TopFuller
      • TopLong
      • TopTall
      • UpperBackFull
    • Supported Shapes
      • Aiko 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • CJ 8
      • Eva 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Tasha 8
      • TeenJosieHead 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • 12 Material Options
      • Black
      • Blonde
      • Brown
      • Brown Dark
      • Auburn
      • Orange Red
      • Purple
      • Red Orange
      • Turquoise
      • Blonde Golden
      • Platinum
      • Brown Light
    • Textures Include
      • 28 Texture and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

