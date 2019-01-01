The Piazza Vecchia is an Italian-style piazza corner scene from the early 20th century, typical of many small villages around the Mediterranean.

A covered arch leads to twisty alleyways where danger may lurk at each turn. Steps lead up to a covered balcony entwined with vines. A table and chairs suggest a romantic tryst over a bottle of wine... (wine not included!)

All doors open. There is space behind to allow your own interiors. Boxes behind the windows have emissive material options for night/twilight scenes. The vines are separate props, and the buildings split into pieces for set extensions or kit bashing.

Get the Piazza Vecchia for your international espionage, classic romantic, paisano, or European village scene.