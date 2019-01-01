Pavilion of Montchanin Fallen Iray Addon updates both the original and Fallen versions of this set. This addon includes full Iray support and new lighting elements.

Should you wish, you can mix and match the two products (such as adding the lights or ivy elements to the original set). Scene files as used in the promos are also included to get you started quickly.

Please note the original Pavilion of Montchanin and Pavilion of Montchanin Fallen products are required for use.