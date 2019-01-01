-
SKU:67247
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
Details
Pavilion of Montchanin Fallen Iray Addon updates both the original and Fallen versions of this set. This addon includes full Iray support and new lighting elements.
Should you wish, you can mix and match the two products (such as adding the lights or ivy elements to the original set). Scene files as used in the promos are also included to get you started quickly.
Please note the original Pavilion of Montchanin and Pavilion of Montchanin Fallen products are required for use.
What's Included and Features
- Pavilion of Montchanin Fallen Iray Addon (.DUF)
- 5 Daz Studio Preloads (* new items)
- PMF !!Pre Pav Mont Fallen A
- PMF !!Pre Pav Mont Fallen
- PMF !Pre Arch Lights A
- PMF !Pre Braziers A*
- PMF !Pre Braziers*
- 11 Parts (* new items)
- PMF Arch Light A*
- PMF Arch Light*
- PMF Ivy 1
- PMF Ivy 2
- PMF Ivy 3
- PMF Ivy 4
- PMF Ivy 5
- PMF Ivy 6
- PMF Ivy 7
- PMF Ivy 8
- PMF Pav Mont Fallen
- Additional Features:
- Updated Iray version of original Pavilion of Montchanin set
- Compatible with Daz Studio 4.12+ only
- Textures Include:
- 62 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 4096 x 4096) (Fallen)
- 44 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Reflection and Weight Maps (up to 4096 x 4096) (Original)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: