Particle Accelerator

Particle Accelerator

    SKU:66217
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Merlin Studios
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
    Unlock the secrets of the universe with the Particle Accelerator, a supercollider changing our understanding of physics one collision at a time.

    Poser and DAZ Studio versions are included; the DAZ Studio version featuring both 3Delight and Iray support.

    What's Included and Features

    • 1 Particle Accelerator Ring Scene (.pz3, .duf, .obj)
      • Floor
      • Particle Accelerator
      • Ceiling
      • Junction Box
      • Inside Wall
      • Outside Wall
    • 12 Camera Presets for Daz Studio (.duf)
    • Textures include:
      • 90 Texture, Specular, Metallicity, Emissive, Bump and Normal maps (up to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

