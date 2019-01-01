-
Details
Unlock the secrets of the universe with the Particle Accelerator, a supercollider changing our understanding of physics one collision at a time.
Poser and DAZ Studio versions are included; the DAZ Studio version featuring both 3Delight and Iray support.
What's Included and Features
- 1 Particle Accelerator Ring Scene (.pz3, .duf, .obj)
- Floor
- Particle Accelerator
- Ceiling
- Junction Box
- Inside Wall
- Outside Wall
- 12 Camera Presets for Daz Studio (.duf)
- Textures include:
- 90 Texture, Specular, Metallicity, Emissive, Bump and Normal maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Core Installer
- 1 Particle Accelerator Ring Scene (.pz3, .duf, .obj)