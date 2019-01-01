Loading...
P3D Soft Expressions for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $14.95
      NEW
    SKU:66867
    Artist:
    P3Design
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Show the subtlety of your Genesis 8 Female(s) emotions with P3D Soft Expressions Genesis 8 Female(s).

    P3D Soft Expressions contains 30 full, Upper and Lower face "click and apply" expressions that are also available as dials for endless variation.

    Don't miss out on the slight and elusive elegance of real human expression with P3D Soft Expressions.

    What's Included and Features

    • Soft Expressions for Genesis 8 Female(s)
    • 30 Full Face Expression Apply
    • Full Face Expression REM
    • 30 Upper Face Expression Apply
    • Upper Face Expression REM
    • 30 Lower Face Expression Apply
    • Lower Face Expression REM
    • 30 Full Face Expression Dials
    • Full Face Expression Dial REM
    • 15 Eye position Apply

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

