SKU:66349
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$20.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Orestes Iray HDRI Environments - The Burnt Lands is a set of eight photographed (for ultimate realism) high dynamic range panoramas for lighting your Iray renders.
This environment features desolate burned hillsides on a dull, smoky, cloudy day. Each HDR is 8K (8192 x 4096) and built with a wide range of brightness - up to 16 EVs. The HDRs load with a click and also set the correct tone mapping as used in the promos. Also included are 3 cameras for each HDRI, (a total of 15) two full figure, and one portrait camera with depth of field to help you get started. This set also has true functioning Depth of Field (DOF) presets, and camera presets for them as well.
Low Res Low Range 360 Previews (as rendered in Iray)
What's Included and Features
- Orestes Iray HDRI Environments - The Burnt Lands (.DUF)
- 5 HDRI Environments
- 5 Normal Presets
- 5 True Ground DOF Presets
- 5 Camera Sets For Normal Presets
- 2 Full Frame Cameras
- 1 DOF Portrait Camera
- 5 Camera Sets For True Ground DOF Presets
- 2 Full Frame Cameras
- 1 DOF Portrait Camera
- 5 HDRI Environments
- Textures Include:
- 5 HDR Maps (8192 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Orestes Iray HDRI Environments - The Burnt Lands (.DUF)